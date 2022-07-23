Demi Lovato reveals they ‘rarely think’ about drugs: ‘A beautiful thing’

Demi Lovato talked about being completely sober as they revealed that they “rarely think” about drugs anymore.

The pop star, who has suffered three strokes and a heart attack due to near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, disclosed that they haven’t touched drugs for about eight months.

“I’m in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me,” Lovato said on Boston radio station Mix 104.1.

“And I just realized that none of it works for me. What’s come into my life is acceptance,” they added.

The singer explained that they never had the desire to stop using drugs which is why it took them so long to completely cut it off.

“I had people around me that wanted me to be sober. I don’t think that I wanted it,” the Confident singer said.

“And now, I made all the bargaining choices and I realized that none of it works for me,” they continued.

Lovato tried to maintain a “California sober” lifestyle following her 2018 drug overdose as they continued to drank alcohol and smoked weed but in moderation.

However, they announced that they “no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways” three years later in 2021, adding, “Sober sober is the only way to be.”