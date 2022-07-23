 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding
 Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding

The newlyweds, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck were spotted enjoying their lavish honeymoon in Paris following their dreamy wedding.

The gorgeous couple appeared in high spirits on Saturday as they headed out for lunch in the capital along with Ben's 16-year-old daughter Violet, who exactly looks like her mother Jennifer Garner.

The Marry Me actor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Parisian chic look as she sported a floral sundress for the outing, with a square neckline and midi cut.

Ben Affleck puts on loved-up display with Jennifer Lopez, daughter Violet after dreamy wedding

Standing in the middle of Jennifer and Violet, the Good Will hunting actor looked dapper in a pair of navy chino trousers and a navy overshirt, layered over a plain white T-shirt.

While Violet, who Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, wore a polka dot summer dress and a black blazer.

Ben wrapped both arms around Violet and Jennifer, as the trio were surrounded by an entourage as they left the hotel.

One of the most loved couples in Hollywood tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour

Demi Lovato expresses their views on Shawn Mendes postponing world tour
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps sparks criticism

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s PDA filled honeymoon snaps sparks criticism

'Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre

'Big Bang Theory’ creator Chuck Lorre files for divorce from Arielle Lorre
Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’

Meghan Markle ‘thought monarchy was like Hollywood’
Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama

Meghan Markle attitude 'alarmed' Michelle Obama
Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss jokes she's 'always loved coke'

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics

Princess Margaret called out Sarah Ferguson over 'disgraceful' pics
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals Marvel won’t ever cast her: Here’s why
Prince Harry’s security call a ‘dramatic waste of money and ego’

Prince Harry’s security call a ‘dramatic waste of money and ego’
Selena Gomez stuns in white while celebrating birthday with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez stuns in white while celebrating birthday with Taylor Swift
Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'

Demi Moore refuses to let old age stop her from being ’sexy'
Zac Efron And Netflix face legal action over travel series

Zac Efron And Netflix face legal action over travel series

Latest

view all