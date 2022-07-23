 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Dua Zahra to be shifted to Karachi on Lahore court's order

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Police producing teenage Dua Zahra before the Sindh High Court, on June 6, 2022. — INP/File
  • Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Ahmed issues written order after which Dua Zahra will be shifted to Karachi. 
  • Written order directs that Dua be provided with security.
  • “No one should be allowed to meet Dua before she appears in the court,” order reads.

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Saturday ordered to shift Dua Zahra back to Karachi, who was earlier sent to a shelter home in the city. 

Dua had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi but it was later discovered that she had run away from her home to marry Zaheer Ahmed. 

Judicial Magistrate Rizwan Ahmed issued a written order after which Zahra will be shifted from Lahore to Karachi. The teenager will then be presented in front of the judicial magistrate in Karachi’s District West, the court states. The written order further directs that Dua Zahra be provided with security.

“No one should be allowed to meet Dua before she appears in the court,” the order reads.

The development takes place after the police filed an application to hand over Dua following judicial magistrate Karachi’s order. The order also reiterates the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) direction to present Dua in Karachi.

On July 21, a two-member SHC bench announced its verdict on a petition filed by Zehra’s father Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi pertaining to the alleged kidnapping and child marriage of his daughter following which the Sindh High Court ordered to shift Dua back to the port city.

Jusctice Kalhoro remarked that security arrangements for Dua will be made in Karachi following threats and that she will remain in a shelter home.

