Sunday Jul 24 2022
Kid Cudi walks off the stage after hit by bottles

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Kid Cudi left the stage after multiple water bottles were thrown at him from the crowd at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

According to reports, Cudi was performing the fourth song of his set, “REVOFEV,” when what appeared to be a bottle thrown from the crowd hit him in the face.

“Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he said after the incident. “Throw one more thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not playing. I’m not playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll leave If I get hit with one more thing, if I see one more thing on this stage, I’m leaving. Almost immediately, another water bottle was thrown at Cudi and he walked off.

According to Variety, although West’s performance was canceled days before the festival, he showed up during Lil Durk’s set that evening, where the duo performed “Hot Shit,” the new Cardi B song on which they both feature, as well as West’s classic “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” 

