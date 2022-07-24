Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi shot dead in Lahore

Punjab police personnel stand near a police van. — Geo.tv/File

Police say Ashraf Rahi was gunned down by unidentified assailants.

Say Rahi was driving within limits of Badami Bagh police station.

Punjab Operations DIG issues orders for immediate arrest of suspects.

Punjab Bar Council secretary Ashraf Rahi was fatally shot by unidentified men in Lahore on Saturday night.

Police said that Rahi was attacked by unidentified assailants while he was driving within the limits of the Badami Bagh police station. They said that Rahi died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz took notice of the matter and sought a report from the capital city police officer Lahore.



"Further action should be taken by arresting the suspects at the earliest and serving justice to the family of the deceased," Hamza said. He also expressed grief over the loss and offered condolences to the aggrieved family.

Punjab Operations Deputy Inspector-General Sohail Chaudhry also took notice and issued orders for the immediate arrest of the suspects.