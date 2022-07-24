 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
Kim Woo Bin spills beans about his new role in 'Alienoid'

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Kim Woo Bin spills beans about his new role in Alienoid

The newly released Alienoid, starring Kim Woo Bin, is an action Sci-fi film about the happenings that occur when the time portal opens and leads the Taoists from the Goryeo Dynasty to the people in 2022 who are chasing down an alien prisoner who is captured inside the human body.

The movie is directed by Choi Dong Hoon, and the star-studded cast includes Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Ji Sub, Kim Tae Ri, Honey Lee, and many others.

Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, which halted his career until he returned to the industry in 2019. Different producers and directors like Choi Dong Hoon and Cho Eui Seok approached the actor for their upcoming projects.

Kim Woo Bin spills beans about his new role in Alienoid

Talking about his first day at Alienoid sets, Kim Woo Bin mentioned how the atmosphere felt welcoming to him, saying "I can't forget the air of that day, I was extremely flustered" 

The actor has been in the industry for 15 years and has been writing thank you diary every day to express gratitude for his success. "I started my career with absolutely nothing, and luckily I've received a lot of bigger things than I had. I want to appreciate that always" he explained.

Kim Woo Bin's full interview will be available in the August issue of @star1.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reportedly planning more kids: ‘The more Jonases the better’

Victoria Beckham delivers iconic karaoke performance to Spice Girls hits on holiday

Drake’s 14-minute private jet flight leaves climate activists in anger

EXO Kai’s ‘Mmmh’ crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

Shakira, Gerard Pique to take kids on holidays to the Bahamas?

Angelina Jolie looks effortlessly chic in white as she steps out in Rome

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’

Margot Robbie says Barbie shouldn’t be accused of being ‘dumb blonde’

Adele sets new dates for her postponed Las Vegas Residency: Report

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case

Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’

