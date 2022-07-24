Britney Spears’ bond with sons ‘stronger than ever’ after moving closer to them

Britney Spears’ relationship with her sons, Sean and Jayden, has become “stronger than ever” after she moved to a house close to their father Kevin Federline’s place.

A source told Hollywood Life that the Oops!…I Did It Again hit-maker’s bond with her boys, which was rumoured to be strained, is now "stronger than ever."

“Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often," the insider spilled to the outlet.

"They dig their mom’s pool and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place," the source added.

"The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home.

“Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place," the source continued.

As for the singer’s new husband and their stepdad Sam Asghari, the insider revealed, "Although they were not at the wedding, they are very happy for their mom, and they think that Sam is an amazing guy."

"Britney’s boys love spending time with her and Sam, he’s a very positive influence on them but he never tries to take on the father role, he’s more like a fun older brother,” the source said.

“They all play video games together and go for hikes. Britney’s so proud of them but it’s also hard for her to believe how fast they’re growing up, it’s very bittersweet for her and she’s just beyond happy to be living so close to them,” the outlet further shared.