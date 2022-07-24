Ryan Gosling never knew ‘I’m a bird’ line from ‘The Notebook’ will spark joy

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling recently revealed that he never knew his ‘I’m a bird’ line from the 2004 classic romance drama The Notebook will be so popular.

In an interview with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, the La La Land actor joked he went to the ‘Marie Kondo school of acting’ and prefers less dialogue, teasing he prefers to cut lines that don’t “spark joy.”

Horowitz asked, “When you say, ‘If you’re a bird,’ are you like, ‘Oh wait, when I finish this line, it’s going in the canon. I’m going to be quoted this line back for the next 20 years of my life’?”

The Gray Man actor admitted, “That line, I did not think was going to spark joy. It didn’t spark joy in me. I said it and somehow, you know, but it did. You don’t know. You think you do, but you don’t know.”

Later, when Horowitz approached Gosling with the “If you’re a bird…” phrase, he hilariously replied that he would “call security.”

Directed by Nick Cassavetes, the beloved 2004 romance drama, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, became an iconic hit.

In the film, Rachel McAdams’ character (Allie Hamilton) wonders if she could have been a bird in another life, before trying to get Gosling (Noah) to say they’re both birds, prompting the romantic line.