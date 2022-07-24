Ranveer Singh blasts trolls for bashing him over his flashy fashion style

Ranveer Singh hit back at trolls for criticising his quirky and gender-fluid fashion choices in latest interview.

The Gully Boy actor lashed out at social media trolls while making it clear that he does not care how people take his flashy fashion sense.

“I work (expletive) hard,” Singh told Paper Magazine while adding that he wants to wear nice stuff and he will wear it no matter what.

“I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining – I’m only too happy and too grateful – but I go (expletive) hard. I will (expletive) buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my (expletive)” he added.

The 37-year-old star was then asked if he felt nervous to shoot without clothes for the magazine cover which spark heavy criticism online.

“It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been (expletive) naked,” Singh replied. “You can see my soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked.”

He further said that he can be sans clothes in front of thousands of people and won’t be nervous, adding, “It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

The actor’s latest photo shoot initiated an online debate as some people bashed him for “setting a bad example for the younger generation” while others praised him for being “comfortable in his skin.”

“I’m sorry but I really didn’t want to see naked Ranveer Singh,” one person wrote while another added, “What did I just see?????"

"Why is Ranveer Singh naked all over the internet??? His clothes weren’t enough to torture the eyes???” the comment further read.

“Y’all complained about Ranveer Singh’s clothes. You deserve to see him without them now. This is all on YOU!” another chimed in.

“He’s such a beautiful man, truly someone as secure with himself can do this,” a fan of the actor defended him while another penned, “I’m just so very fond of this man.”