 
pakistan
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Punjab CM election: Coalition govt, PDM to file petition to SC seeking formation of full bench

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

(Left to right): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazulr Rehman hold hands and pose together. — Twitter/ File
(Left to right): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazulr Rehman hold hands and pose together. — Twitter/ File

  • Aside from PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, petitioner parties include MQM-P, ANP, BNP, and BAP, among others.
  • They demand full bench to hear CM election case, revision petition of SCBA, and related petitions together.
  • Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar says no mala fide intent involved in demand to form a full bench.

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government and parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Sunday decided to file a petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking the formation of a full bench to hear the case related to the Punjab chief minister's election. 

The country's top court will hear the petition filed by the PTI against the ruling of the Punjab Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari during the election of CM Punjab. 

Related items

At the time of the voting process, Mazari, citing Article 63(A) of the Constitution, had rejected 10 votes of PML-Q members. As a result, PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz was able to retain his post as the chief minister after defeating PTI's candidate Pervez Elahi with three votes. 

Unhappy with Mazari's decision and terming it "unconstitutional and illegal," the PTI had approached the apex court in this regard. 

According to Geo News, in the petition, the government and its allies will demand the formation of a full bench to hear the case in relation to the election of the province's CM, the revision petition of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and related petitions together.

Aside from PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, petitioner parties include MQM-P, ANP, BNP, and BAP, among others.

In this regard, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that there was no mala fide intent involved in the demand to form a full bench.

“I am not demanding the formation of a full court with any kind of mala fide intent. This case will have far-reaching consequences on future politics,” said the law minister, adding that 220 million people’s votes should not be violated.

“MPAs are liable to vote on the instructions of the party chief. The matter is so serious that the decisions given in 2015 and 2018 will also be violated,” said Tarar. The court should hear the full court’s demand seriously, urged the minister.

“Last time, 25 of our votes were removed. This decision was made by the judges included in the same bench,” said Tarar.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in DI Khan

Pakistan Army soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in DI Khan
Sindh govt announces public holiday due to rain in Karachi on Monday

Sindh govt announces public holiday due to rain in Karachi on Monday
Which areas recorded most rainfall in Karachi today?

Which areas recorded most rainfall in Karachi today?
SC did not take notice of PTI workers jumping walls of Lahore registry: Law minister

SC did not take notice of PTI workers jumping walls of Lahore registry: Law minister
Dua Zahra's smiling picture before leaving for Karachi goes viral

Dua Zahra's smiling picture before leaving for Karachi goes viral
There won't be any govt if important decisions not made before Aug 30: Sheikh Rasheed

There won't be any govt if important decisions not made before Aug 30: Sheikh Rasheed
HRCP urges govt to control growing mob-led violence

HRCP urges govt to control growing mob-led violence
PML-N's Javed Latif laments 'obstacles' to saving country from default

PML-N's Javed Latif laments 'obstacles' to saving country from default
PM Shehbaz sends get well soon message to COVID-positive Biden

PM Shehbaz sends get well soon message to COVID-positive Biden
Industrialist Mian Mansha undergoes five heart surgeries in London

Industrialist Mian Mansha undergoes five heart surgeries in London
PML-N will begin 'speaking against army' in next few days, Fawad Chaudhry alleges

PML-N will begin 'speaking against army' in next few days, Fawad Chaudhry alleges
Punjab CM poll: Ch Shujaat Hussain reveals why he opposed PTI-backed candidate

Punjab CM poll: Ch Shujaat Hussain reveals why he opposed PTI-backed candidate

Latest

view all