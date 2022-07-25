 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst to date!’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst case to date!’
Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst case to date!’

Johnny Depp supporters have come under fire for their online antics and bullying propaganda against Amber Heard, during the court case.

This allegation has been brought forward as a report by Bot Sentinel.

For those unversed, the organization specializes in the detection of misinformation and harassment on the online landscape.

Per their findings, the company managed to detect nearly 3,288 accounts that partook in the bullying campaign with statements and hashtags like #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardLsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardIsALiar, and #AmberHeardLsALiar.

Almost 19% of those accounts existed for the sole reason of trolling, bullying and harassing Amber Heard.

“Women who tweeted in support of Amber Heard were subjected to rampant abuse and targeted harassment on Twitter,” they explained.

Bot Sentinel even went on to detail the experience of one of Amber’s supporters who was trolled with images of her late son.

According to the organization, “Someone used a photo of a woman’s deceased child to create a fake account and troll the woman because she tweeted in support of Amber Heard.”

Many others followed suit and “toxic trolls” later descended upon other supporters.

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?

Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?
Top 10 movies of the week

Top 10 movies of the week
Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?

Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?
Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Prince William and Harry's uncle says Diana was victim of appalling deception

Prince William and Harry's uncle says Diana was victim of appalling deception

Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' opens to No. 1 with $44 million

Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' opens to No. 1 with $44 million
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate

Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
‘Black Panther’ cast remember Boseman ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever’

‘Black Panther’ cast remember Boseman ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton urged to lay down their guns and repair rift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William and Kate Middleton urged to lay down their guns and repair rift
Queen forced to step back: Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role

Queen forced to step back: Kate Middleton and Prince William given vital role
'Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone'

'Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lost' without royals, says Sharon Osbourne

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lost' without royals, says Sharon Osbourne

Latest

view all