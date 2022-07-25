Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst to date!’

Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst case to date!’

Johnny Depp supporters have come under fire for their online antics and bullying propaganda against Amber Heard, during the court case.

This allegation has been brought forward as a report by Bot Sentinel.

For those unversed, the organization specializes in the detection of misinformation and harassment on the online landscape.

Per their findings, the company managed to detect nearly 3,288 accounts that partook in the bullying campaign with statements and hashtags like #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardLsAnAbuser, #AmberHeardIsALiar, and #AmberHeardLsALiar.

Almost 19% of those accounts existed for the sole reason of trolling, bullying and harassing Amber Heard.

“Women who tweeted in support of Amber Heard were subjected to rampant abuse and targeted harassment on Twitter,” they explained.

Bot Sentinel even went on to detail the experience of one of Amber’s supporters who was trolled with images of her late son.

According to the organization, “Someone used a photo of a woman’s deceased child to create a fake account and troll the woman because she tweeted in support of Amber Heard.”

Many others followed suit and “toxic trolls” later descended upon other supporters.