 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry tied the knot to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in May 2018 after dating for a year.

Now, British Queen Elizabeth’s former Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter has disclosed the reason why Prince Harry got married to the former Suits actress.

Queen’s aide claims Harry married Meghan Markle because of his mother Princess Diana.

He said “I'm going to stick my neck out here and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan because Harry wouldn't have been in the state he was in as a result of his mother's death."

Arbiter further said all the controversies surrounding Meghan and Harry would not have happened if Princess Diana was still alive.

"If Princess Diana was alive today we would not be going through this. She had her head screwed on the right way. She was very practical and he was very sensible."

Meghan and Harry got married on May 19, 2018 and have two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Travis Scott sets stage on fire with surprise performance at Rolling Loud Miami

Ben Affleck and birthday girl Jennifer Lopez walk hand-in-hand in Paris, see pics

Ben Affleck and birthday girl Jennifer Lopez walk hand-in-hand in Paris, see pics
Meghan Markle branded ‘shallow’ like Suits’s Rachel Zane: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘shallow’ like Suits’s Rachel Zane: report
Prince Harry blasted for ‘misleading’ Queen Elizabeth over major life decision

Prince Harry blasted for ‘misleading’ Queen Elizabeth over major life decision
Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst to date!’

Johnny Depp fans accused of cyberbullying Amber Heard: ‘Worst to date!’
Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?

Elon Musk betrayed close friend Sergey Brin?
Top 10 movies of the week

Top 10 movies of the week
Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?

Jennifer Aniston doesn't trust Amber Heard?
Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Hefty percentage of Prince Harry's earnings goes to his ghostwriter says author

Prince William and Harry's uncle says Diana was victim of appalling deception

Prince William and Harry's uncle says Diana was victim of appalling deception

Latest

view all