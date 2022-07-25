Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry tied the knot to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in May 2018 after dating for a year.



Now, British Queen Elizabeth’s former Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter has disclosed the reason why Prince Harry got married to the former Suits actress.

Queen’s aide claims Harry married Meghan Markle because of his mother Princess Diana.

He said “I'm going to stick my neck out here and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan because Harry wouldn't have been in the state he was in as a result of his mother's death."

Arbiter further said all the controversies surrounding Meghan and Harry would not have happened if Princess Diana was still alive.

"If Princess Diana was alive today we would not be going through this. She had her head screwed on the right way. She was very practical and he was very sensible."

Meghan and Harry got married on May 19, 2018 and have two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.