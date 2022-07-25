 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle branded ‘bulldozer’ amid sordid revelations

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022


Meghan Markle branded ‘bulldozer’ amid sordid revelations
Meghan Markle branded ‘bulldozer’ amid sordid revelations

Meghan Markle has come under fire for being a ‘bulldozer’ that ‘mowed her way through’ during castings and shoots.

According to Newsweek, Meghan Markle has been accused of being a ‘bulldozing woman’.

Royal author Tom Bower wrote in his book, “She bulldozed her way through,’ complained one of the team” and “no one stood up to her.”

He also wrote, “That evening, [film director John] Grammatico emailed [ad agency] Tank’s creative director. Meghan, Grammatico suggested, was not completely wrong. The agency was focusing the commercial on Reitmans’ label and the dress.”

He even went on to say, “She needs to be flattered, and she’s right. Celebrities want to be the hero.’ So much so that the only solution was to “put Meghan in charge because she’s beautiful and famous and she’s in control.”

More From Entertainment:

Adele sends fans wild as she finally announces her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates

Adele sends fans wild as she finally announces her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates
Constance Wu lauds Terminal List costar Chris Pratt for ‘supportive’ behaviour

Constance Wu lauds Terminal List costar Chris Pratt for ‘supportive’ behaviour
Meghan Markle 'casting a spell' over Prince Harry while still living with her ex-boyfriend

Meghan Markle 'casting a spell' over Prince Harry while still living with her ex-boyfriend
Lea Michele opens up about how she dealt with Cory Monteith's death

Lea Michele opens up about how she dealt with Cory Monteith's death
Kate Moss seemingly rejects Amber Heard's narrative by standing with the truth in Johnny Depp's case

Kate Moss seemingly rejects Amber Heard's narrative by standing with the truth in Johnny Depp's case
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s post about ‘gratitude’ sparks concerns

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s post about ‘gratitude’ sparks concerns
Watch: Netflix's 'Carter' introduces amnesiac hero

Watch: Netflix's 'Carter' introduces amnesiac hero
KBS confirms the cast for its upcoming drama 'Brain Cooperation'

KBS confirms the cast for its upcoming drama 'Brain Cooperation'
Jessica Alba talks 'white washing' in Marvel: 'Doesn’t reflect the world'

Jessica Alba talks 'white washing' in Marvel: 'Doesn’t reflect the world'
Piers Morgan praises President Zelensky at First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv

Piers Morgan praises President Zelensky at First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv
BLACKPINK slated to release MV of their new song 'Ready for Love'

BLACKPINK slated to release MV of their new song 'Ready for Love'
Meghan Markle is 'meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film

Meghan Markle is 'meanest person’ on set, claims director of ad film

Latest

view all