COAS Gen Bajwa reviews border and internal security

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/FILE

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on the border and internal security of the country during the 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that COAS Gen Bajwa lauded the successful, ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

General Bajwa paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.



He also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue or rehabilitation activities.

