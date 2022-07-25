 
pakistan
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa reviews border and internal security

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — AFP/FILE
  • Gen Bajwa lauds successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations.
  • COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders.
  • He appreciates efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on the border and internal security of the country during the 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that COAS Gen Bajwa lauded the successful, ongoing counter-terrorism operations. 

General Bajwa paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

He also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country. 

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue or rehabilitation activities.

