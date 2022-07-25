Ben Affleck looks to be crying during romantic honeymoon dinner with Jennifer Lopez in Paris

Ben Affleck appeared to be crying during honeymoon dinner in Paris with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez and Affleck, who got married in Las Vegas earlier this month, wasted no time and jetted off on a romantic honeymoon, packing on all sorts of PDA as they hit the streets of Paris – with some of their kids in tow.

However, new photos from their PDA-filled trip revealed it all appeared to get a bit too much for the Batman actor, 49, who can be seen getting emotional on a loved-up dinner with the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer.

In one picture, Affleck could be sitting beside Lopez at La Girafe – where they were celebrating her 53rd birthday with a very swanky dinner in front of the Eiffel Tower.



The Batman star looked teary eyed during an emotional moment, which led to Jen immediately comforting him at the table.

It is not known what led to the tears but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn’t last long as they were pictured strolling around the city of love together soon after.