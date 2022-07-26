 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Pakistan among countries hit by world's worst heatwaves

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Representational image for the heatwave - Canva/file
A brutal heatwave is currently baking countries around the globe. Last week, the UK recorded the hottest day ever, with temperatures at London Heathrow Airport reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Much of Central Asia and South Asia has experienced temperatures that are 20 degrees higher than average. National Weather Service heat advisories and warnings were extended in Texas last week, a day after triple-digit temperatures swept across the US. 

In Pakistan, too, temperatures have risen several degrees over the years.

According to a TRT World infographic, in 2015, Pakistan was one of the worst-affected countries with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius and more than 1,300 people killed.

Some of the worst heat waves in history

In 2019, the heatwave claimed the lives of 56,000 people in Russia, according to the infographic, making it the worst in recent history.

In 2003, temperatures in Europe reached 35-40°C, resulting in more than 30,000 deaths.

Back in 1901, more than 10,000 people died in the United States when the temperature reached 40°C (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

In 2015, temperatures in India reached 45°C, resulting in 2,500 deaths.

With temperatures soaring to 40°C, Greece's 1987 heatwave was the deadliest in Europe, killing 1,300 people.

