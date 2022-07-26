Tristan Thompson's new post has a cryptic message for Khloe Kardashian?

Khoe and Tristan confirmed, earlier this month that the two were expecting another baby through surrogacy.

However, just weeks after the embryo was implanted in Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate, Tristan became a dad to a baby boy, Theo, whom he shares with personal trainer Maralee Nichols without Khloe’s knowledge.

According to Maralee, Tristan was actively encouraging her to have an abortion while simultaneously going forward with his and Khloé’s surrogacy plans.

In court documents that were filed in December, Maralee shared alleged messages from Tristan where he warned her that he’d have “zero involvement” with their baby and seemingly offered her $75,000 to have an abortion.

By the time his and Khloé’s surrogate was impregnated, Tristan was embroiled in a secret legal battle with Maralee after she filed to sue him for child support and pregnancy-related expenses.

He filed a legal declaration in December 2021 and believed that the document would remain private, and seemingly had no intention of telling Khloé about Maralee or Theo, who was born that same month.

But the lawsuit ended up being leaked to the press, and Khloé and her entire family found out about Tristan’s paternity scandal “with the rest of the world” after the news broke online.

After news of their second baby broke, sources said that Khloé had not spoken to Tristan “outside of coparenting matters” since December.

On Sunday, Tristan shared a cryptic Instagram quote to his story, which many interpreted to be a shady indirect at Khloé amid the arrival of their second child.

“1. Nothing is promised to you,” the quote began. “2. No one owes you anything. 3. You have all the responsibility in your life. Understand these three rules as early as possible and realize that independence is the way forward.”

Sharing a screenshot of the post to a Reddit forum, one shocked person asked fellow fans: “A hidden message to Khloe?”

“Really wild for him to be posting this lol,” another wrote. Someone else asked: “I wonder many more quotes these people will post to justify their selfishness and immorality ????”

“Lmfao like what is this????” one person asked. “Nothing is promised to you? Sir all those babies were promised to you. No one owes you anything? Homie you owe 3 different women child support now.”

“Independence being the way forward, bro you’re a whole ass parent now, you gotta make money for those kids and be responsible,” they concluded.