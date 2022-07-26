Matt LeBlanc reveals why he took six-year hiatus after Friends ended

Matt LeBlanc speaks on six-year hiatus: 'almost had a nervous breakdown'

Friends star Matt LeBlanc opened up about his six-year hiatus after the hit 90s' show ended.



According to Express UK, Matt, who rose to fame with his much-loved character Joey Tribbiani in the popular show, became the highest paid sitcom actors in Hollywood, however, “money wasn’t everything for him”.

To note, Matt worked in the sitcom for 10 years and the following spin-off Joey for two more years without the support of his five co-stars.

Reportedly, Joey was not a success and only lasted for two seasons, after which Matt noted he was “completely burnt out”.

The outlet reported that the Ed actor “retreated to his ranch in California in 2006 and stayed there for few years”.

Explaining about his action, Matt shared in other interview with The Mirror, “I barely left the house. I wanted to not have a schedule, not be somewhere. I almost had a nervous breakdown.”

The actor also experienced personal trauma during this time as his youngest daughter was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia.

Matt described it as “a very dark period”, along with his divorce in 2006.

It was David Crane, Friends’ co-creator, who brought Matt out of hiatus in 2011 and offered him Episodes.