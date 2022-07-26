 
entertainment
Johnny Depp melts hearts as he adorably hugs young fan in France

File Footage 

Johnny Depp has sent internet into meltdown as his video hugging a young fan in France has gone viral following his win in the bombshell libel case against Amber Heard.

In the video shared on Twitter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star could be seen interacting with a young boy dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The adorable reel showed the 59-year-old star shaking hands with the kid and then warmly hugging him with a gorgeous smile on his face.

The actor then posed for a picture with the little fan and a stuffed toy, apparently given to him by the boy, and hugged him again before leaving.

The video left the fans in awe as one commented on the post, “The Little Rock back and forth he does while hugging is a fatherly instinct..”

“This is the perfect example of a truly wonderful human being. #JohnnyDepp,” another Depp fan wrote while one added, “Such a kind hearted soul. A true inspiration for all.”

“Johnny is never in a hurry to let go which is why you know they are so genuine,” one Twitter user commented. “This is so adorable!! How can you not love this man He is just amazing!!”

"He's so good to his fans especially his little ones," another chimed in.

