Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Meghan Markle found it ‘very difficult’ to adapt to royal structure. Here’s why

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Meghan Markle reportedly had a hard time finding her place in the British royal family that is known to be demanding in the way of royal service, a royal expert explained during a conversation with Express UK.

Talking about Meghan’s failure to gel with the royal family after her marriage to Prince Harry, Professor Pauline Maclaran from Royal Holloway University admitted that the Duchess of Sussex faced ‘difficulties coming into the royal fold.’

As per Maclaran: “As an outsider, Meghan did find it very, very difficult to adapt to royal structures and, of course, Meghan is a very independent career woman, so it is unsurprising that she didn't fit in — couldn't fit in — with the royals' need to lose your own identity in the service of the Crown.”

She went on to say: “I don't really think you could expect an American to really understand that — or the need for that — or actually to want to do it.”

It is pertinent to note that before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan was a working woman in Hollywood with a consistent role on the hit show Suits. She was also involved with important social causes including being a member of a youth empowerment non-profit and working with the UN Women's Political Participation and Leadership initiative. 


