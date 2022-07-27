 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Queen can't intervene if Harry is not provided security in visit to Balmoral?

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not on the Balmoral summer guest list, according to multiple media reports.

While some media outlets reported that the US-based couple have not been invited, others said the Duke of Sussex has refused to visit the Queen at her summer retreat.

It has also been reported that Harry wouldn't want to come due to his long running case with the British Home Office about whether or not they would provide him security.

A publication reported that the Queen could intervene if her grandson refuses to come over security.

Some royal fans and expert believe that in the constitutional monarchy like the UK, the Queen won't be able to intervene to pave the way for her grandson.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that staff at the Queen's Scottish estate had been told to expect a full list of royals, including “Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet.”

