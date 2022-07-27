 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt warns of governor's rule in Punjab after SC removes Hamza Shahbaz

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on July 27, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on July 27, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News

  • Sanaullah warns against deterioration of political situation after SC order in Punjab CM election case.
  • Interior minister says political instability behind dollar's quick jump against Pakistani rupee.
  • Nawaz will lead the election campaign once he comes back, minister adds.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Wednesday warned of imposing governor's rule in Punjab after the Supreme Court removed Hamza Shahbaz as the chief minister and instated Imran Khan-backed Pervez Elahi to the top office.

"The summary to impose governor's rule is being drafted, and I — personally — have started work on it," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference.

The interior minister said if his entry into Punjab is banned, it might lead to the imposition of the governor's rule in Pakistan's most populated province — as PTI leaders had suggested prohibiting his entry in Punjab.

Related items

Analysts have, meanwhile, urged for calm between the coalition rulers and PTI as it is crucial during these "precarious" moments amid dwindling foreign reserves, fast-dropping currency, and historic high inflation.

The markets have been jittery due to the political unrest in Punjab, and tensions are expected to continue running high after the top court's recent decision, analysts said, asking political leaders to not provoke one another.

In his press conference, the interior minister noted that the ongoing situation was a matter of "concern" for the entire nation and that the dollar was strengthening quickly against the rupee.

"When such events take place, the situation will be what it is," he said, referring to the apex court's judgment and the PTI's constant protests against the government.

Nawaz Sharif to lead election campaign: minister

The interior minister said that the SC's decision will lead to further deterioration in the political arena — which is a major reason for the rupee's fast depreciation.

Sanaullah added that after the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan was successful, the PML-N opined for moving towards snap polls, indicating that the coalition partners did not agree.

He also added that once general polls take place, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will come back to the country and lead the election campaigns.

"But now, the federal government is a government of coalition partners, and this coalition has formed governments in Sindh and Balochistan. The federal government has its own significance," he said.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Cop scares journalists off with pistol as Dua Zahra enters Karachi court

WATCH: Cop scares journalists off with pistol as Dua Zahra enters Karachi court
Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox

Health minister issues instructions after WHO imposes global emergency on monkeypox
Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka

Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka
A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background

A chronology of Pervez Elahi and predecessors: facts and background
COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate nears 4% in Pakistan
PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked

PTI general secretary Asad Umar’s Twitter account hacked
In late night ceremony, President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab

In late night ceremony, President Arif Alvi administers oath to Pervez Elahi as CM Punjab
India's attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC shows its insecurity: FO

India's attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC shows its insecurity: FO
'Judicial coup': Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM

'Judicial coup': Strong backlash by coalition partners after SC instates Pervez Elahi as CM
Constitution's rule accepted, people's mandate respected today: Qureshi

Constitution's rule accepted, people's mandate respected today: Qureshi
Imran Khan urges supporters to take to streets to celebrate

Imran Khan urges supporters to take to streets to celebrate
SC's verdict on CM Punjab’s election: What do legal experts say?

SC's verdict on CM Punjab’s election: What do legal experts say?

Latest

view all