ACC shifts Asia Cup from Sri Lanka to UAE

A representational image of Asia Cup 2022 trophy. — Twitter/File

ACC President Jay Shah says UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights.

Tournament to be played from August 27 to September 11in UAE.

ACC says it was very difficult to change venue but it was necessary to do so.

The Asian Cricket Council announced on Wednesday that it is shifting the Asia Cup from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to the prevailing situation in the island nation.

“The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is eagerly looking forward to conducting its much-awaited Asia Cup tournament from August 27th to September 11th, 2022, as scheduled. However, considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE,” said the ACC in a statement.

The council said that it found it very difficult to change the venue but it was necessary to do so. It also expressed its solidarity with the cricket-loving nation of Sri Lanka.

“The ACC remains committed to supporting the sport and all its fans and is deeply thankful for the unwavering efforts made by SLC in ensuring the tournament continues as scheduled,” said the statement.

“Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights,” said ACC President Jay Shah. He also thanked the Sri Lanka Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board for their understanding and cooperation.

Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva admitted that his country was looking forward to hosting the tournament.



“While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and the magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka Cricket will work closely with the ACC and Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup,” said Silva.

Emirates Cricket Board Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zaroont said that his organisation took “great pride in UAE being named the new venue for the Asia Cup”.

“The ECB is always ready to help fellow member boards and the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket have our full support,” he said.