 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio was seen enjoying lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano, Italy, on Wednesday as their European jaunt continued.

The Titanic star,47, and the comedian, 54, looked cheerful and relaxed as they dined at a swanky eatery with a group of pals before enjoying a boat trip.

For their laid-back outing, Leo opted a cool yet classy look. He kept a low profile and wore a face mask the whole time while dressing casually in a white T-shirt, dark grey shorts, and trainers.

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano

He also rocked a gold chain necklace and reflective blue shades while soaking up the sun.

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano

Jamie, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt and an array of necklaces for the day out where he was seen puffing on a cigar and putting on an animated display.

Leonardo DiCaprio keeps things casual as he enjoys lunch with Jamie Foxx in Nerano

Leo has been spending time with lots of his famous friends during his summer break in Europe.

In recent weeks he has been spotted with his close friend Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

Leonardo is currently in a relationship with model Camila Morrone. 


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson was ‘stepping stone’ for her

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson was ‘stepping stone’ for her
Prince William left ‘deeply sad’ after receiving devastating news

Prince William left ‘deeply sad’ after receiving devastating news

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘pretty good’ relationship with kids despite ongoing legal disputes with ex Angelina Jolie
Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train

Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train
Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom

Meghan Markle creating ‘new form of celebrity’ with superstardom
Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration

Joseph Quinn explains how Stranger Things save him at US Immigration
Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband

Prince Harry’s old home taken over by Princess Eugenie and husband
Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha

Meghan Markle evokes ‘sympathy’ over legal row with sister Samantha
Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton making ‘important’ changes to monarchy
Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?

Prince Charles' 'dark history' to force him to change name when King?
Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?

Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for exciting new project?
Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Latest

view all