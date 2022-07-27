 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Joey King opens up about battling imposter syndrome while filming Bullet Train

Joey King recently shared about battling imposter syndrome while filming her new movie Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.

According to Daily Mail, the Kissing Booth star revealed to Digital Spy in her interview that she felt like “fish out of water” in this movie.

“I felt so fish out of water, imposter syndrome, I was like, “What am I doing here? I don't deserve to be here,” said the 22-year-old.

Reflecting on her acting career, Joey noted, “'I’ve been acting for almost 19 years now, which is actually insane, but I feel like this movie, stepping onto this set, I felt like I had just touched down in Los Angeles and it was my first [movie].”

She continued, “But working on this movie with the entire cast and of course Brad, I mean he’s (expletive) Brad Pitt at the end of the day, we love Brad Pitt.”

Joey gushed about Brad, and added, “Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with, I just absolutely adore him.'

“It was truly an honour to work with this talented actor,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, the thriller movie is slated to release on August 3. 

