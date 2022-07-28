 
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Web Desk

‘Panicked’ Prince Harry risks ‘upsetting’ royals with memoir revelations

Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘panicking’ over the risk of upsetting Royal Family members with his new memoir.

An inside source close to Heat magazine made this revelation during their latest interview.

They started off by saying, “Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book.”

“Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes.”

“It’s been going on like this for months, and with the print date looming, he has to make a decision to officially put it on hold or pull the trigger and hope for the best.”

