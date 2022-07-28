 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 28 2022
Prince Harry’s ‘outright criticism’ comes under fire: report

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry sparks an outright row by ‘waging into politics’ through his ‘unsubtle’ criticism.

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer made this shocking revelation during her interview with Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast.

She began by pointing out how, “We all know that royals are not supposed to wade into politics, even though just last week on this show we were speaking about how William has been doing that lately.”

“But Harry is doing it and not subtly at all. This is very overt what he is talking about,” she added.

“He is criticising the US, what the government has been doing - pulling back rights on the people. That is not subtle at all. That is outright criticism of the US government.”

