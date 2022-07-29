Meghan Markle 'cut off' Tom Bower through pals with 'ghosting' move

Meghan Markle 'blocked' author Tom Bower in reaching out to her close friends, he declares.

Speaking to ITV's Lorraine, Mr Bower shared how he was rejected an interview by most of the Duchess' friends over privacy concerns.

"I know when people are cutting me off.



"It was ridiculous how difficult it was to get to people who I genuinely wanted to hear the good side of her.

"She is a person who controls the narrative.

"She ghosts people like her father or the Royal Family when she doesn't like them.



"She's a very determined woman and she thought she could cut me off and she failed.

Tom Bower has made bombshell claims about Meghan Markle in his new book. The author also talks about how the Duchess stood up against sexist jokes from Prince Harry's Eton friends at a barbeque party.