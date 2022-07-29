Jason Momoa, Eiza Gonzalez seemingly confirms romance as they're spotted riding bike

File Footage

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez spotted on a romantic motorcycle bike ride in Malibu hinting at their reconciliation.

The Ambulance actor had her arms wrapped around the hunky star’s waist on their public outing a month after their breakup.

For their day out, the Aquaman actor donned a pink hoodie paired with grey trousers while he had a helmet on his head and covered his eyes with gorgeous shades.

Whereas, his ladylove sported a varsity jacket featuring yellow sleeves along with black pants and white sneaker as she rode around on Jason’s Harley Davidson.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The couple started dating after Jason parted ways with wife Lisa Bonet earlier this year but a source told Us Weekly in May that the duo’s romance was “very casual.”

“They are having fun and getting to know each other,” the insider said before adding, “Ever since they met, there has been an attraction.”

“Both of them are very attracted to each other and they’re seeing where things go,” the source revealed.

However, the couple was rumored to have broken up a month later but have been seen hanging out together on many occasions since.



