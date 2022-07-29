 
pakistan
Friday Jul 29 2022
In meeting with COAS, Chinese envoy assures playing role in bolstering diplomatic cooperation

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (left) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on August 10, 2021. — ISPR/File
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (left) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on August 10, 2021. — ISPR/File

  • Chinese envoy Nong Rong meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ.
  • Both discuss defence collaboration and regional security.
  • COAS says Pakistan looking forward to enhancing partnership.

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Thursday assured Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed of playing his role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Islamabad at all levels.

The envoy's assurance came during his meeting with the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where both the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and regional security.

The COAS told the envoy that Pakistan values China's role in global and regional affairs and it looks forward to enhancing the strategic partnership.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The envoy thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability. 

