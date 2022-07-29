 
Friday Jul 29 2022
Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech

Friday Jul 29, 2022

Prince Harry is being slammed for allegedly ignoring Prince Charles during his keynote speech at the United Nations (UN) earlier this month.

Express UK quoted royal experts podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross who, during their Royally Us podcast, highlighted how the Duke of Sussex for ignored Prince Charles when talking about ‘finding solace in Africa’ after Princess Diana’s death.

Garibaldi quoted one of the show viewers, saying: “Daniel Wallace says when Harry talks about finding solace in Africa after Diana died is interesting.”

She then added: “Especially considering that he omits the fact that Prince Charles was the one who took Harry to Africa after his mother died.”

Garibaldi also highlighted that a few other viewers had also pointed out that Prince Charles was ‘instrumental’ in taking Harry to Africa after Diana’s death.

To this, Ross added: “You know, I would say that grief is such a difficult thing for a lot of people. Especially, and hindsight is also an interesting thing. How Harry, kind of, processes that really traumatic experience, kind of, is up to Harry.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry was all of 12 years of age when Princess Diana passed away, and is known to have taken the hit quite severely.

As for his UN speech, Prince Harry shared how important Africa is to him, saying: “I’ve always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again."

"It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

