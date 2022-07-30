Security forces hunt down 6 terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Picture showing some Pakistan Army soldiers — ISPR website

A total of six terrorists were killed during an operation conducted by security forces in the general area of Hoshab, district Kech, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.



The military’s media wing, in a brief statement, said that the operation was conducted on information regarding the movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech.

"Security forces immediately cordoned the area and started a search operation to apprehend the terrorists," the ISPR said, adding that once surrounded, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on security forces.



The ISPR mentioned that a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces and a large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

"During engagement, Havaldar Hidayat Ullah (belongs to Lakki Marwat) embraced shahadat while Naik Mir Muhammad (belongs to Waziristan) got injured," the military’s media wing added.