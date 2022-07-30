Karachi to likely get 'above normal' rain in August as well

Saturday Jul 30, 2022
Karachi will likely get "above normal" rainfall in August as well, meteorological analyst Jawad Memon said on Saturday, after record rains caused massive destruction in the country in June and July, leading to the deaths of over 300 people, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Memon said between August 12 and 14, the city may receive heavy rainfall.
The analyst further said that in August, three to four strong monsoon systems may have an impact on the weather in Sindh.
According to PMD, the weather in Karachi is likely to remain cloudy in the next 24 hours with a chance of drizzle.
The lowest temperature recorded today was 26.5°C and the highest will likely range between 31°C and 33°C.
The humidity recorded this morning was 81%, the PMD said, adding that winds from the south-west are blowing at a rate of 18km per hour.
In the weather outlook for the month issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department, La-Niña was said to be prevailing "and is likely to continue with weak intensity during August".
The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), also known as the Indian Niño, is expected to remain in negative state, with increasing intensity towards the end of the forecast month.
Based on the global and regional circulation patterns, the countrywide outlook for Pakistan in August is a tendency for "above normal precipitation" over most parts of the country.
Northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, southern parts of Sindh as well as coastal areas of Balochistan are expected to receive "above normal" rainfall during the forecast month.
Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan may receive "slightly above normal" whereas Gilgit Baltistan may receive "nearly normal rainfall" during August.