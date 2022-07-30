Plan devised to provide foolproof security during Muharram: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah — @RanaSanaullahPK/Twitter

Rana Sanaullah says govt has devised a security plan for Muharram.

Says foolproof security will be ensured.

Control room to be established for surveillance.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Saturday said that the government will ensure foolproof security during the month of Muharram.

The minister, taking to his Twitter account, announced that the government has decided to establish a control room for surveillance and monitoring of security arrangements across the country.

"Special security teams will be formed to provide foolproof security to the processions and majalis."

He added that the online platforms would be strictly monitored to curb religious hatred.

Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 and the first of Muharram will be Sunday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.

