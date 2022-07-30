Twice Jihyo lends her voice in first OST for Kim Se Jung's New Drama

Jihyo sings 'I Fly' for Kim Se Jung's character

Jihyo sings in the OST for drama series Today’s Webtoon. OST Part .1 for Today’s Webtoon is titled I Fly, a bright medium pop genre deepened by acoustic and electric guitar sounds

The track will serve as the main song for the drama's female lead On Ma Eum, played by Kim Se Jung.

Twice’s Jihyo and Kim Se Jung are known to be close friends, the actress herself stated in an interview while promoting her new drama, “[TWICE's] Jihyo or [ASTRO's] Eun Woo. They are my closest friends."

Sources from ALLKPOP tell that the two friends were also seen on a trip to Jeju Island together.

Jihyo is reportedly going to have a jam-packed month as Twice is set to release their 11th mini album in August.