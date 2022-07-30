Punjab adds new subject for 9th and 11th classes

File photo of students attempting annual exams — PPI

LAHORE: Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education have introduced a new subject of Quranic translation for the next academic year, Geo News reported Saturday.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore spokesperson confirmed the news.

According to the details available with Geo News, the board will conduct a separate exam for the subject for ninth and eleventh grade students.

The registration of classes ninth and eleventh will include the said subject.



The spokesperson said that Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board will prepare the curriculum for the course.

The official added that the total marks for the paper have not been determined yet.

“Including the translation of the Holy Quran as a subject will increase the total marks of matriculation and intermediate,” he said.



