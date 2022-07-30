 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
David Beckham drives new Maserati Grecale, calls it ‘adrenaline rush in everyday life’

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Legendary football player David Beckham is known for his luxurious and extravagant car collection.

The former Manchester United star, 47, who is passionate about cars and has owned some of the most expensive models around, is also a big fan of the new Maserati Grecale.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the British star player posted a video of himself driving the new model of Maserati car and traveling to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In the clip, he was seen setting Goodwood as the destination on the navigation system, making a stop halfway before arriving at the event venue.


Beckham, who is also the brand ambassador for Maserati, looked dapper as he drove the luxurious Italian SUV.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, ‘It’s no secret how much I love cars.. so it’s brilliant to have one that gives me an adrenaline rush in every day life @maserati #MaseratiGrecale’

