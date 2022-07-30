 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez are trying their best to keep their romance going despite their busy schedules.

The lovebirds confirmed they have reconciled when the duo was captured together on a cozy motorcycle ride in Malibu a month after their break up.

"He's still seeing Eiza," an insider told E! News. "They are trying to keep it going and don't know where it will lead. It's working for now, the way it is."

The romantic bike ride took place closer to the location where the Aquaman actor was recently involved in a road accident.

The insider said that the actor was “shaken up from his accident but has put it behind him and is moving on."

The outlet further shared that the 42-year-old star is "getting ready to film in Hawaii, where he will be for a few months."

The source noted that Momoa and Gonzalez "see each other whenever they can," adding, "He is hoping she can make it out to Hawaii to visit."

Another source previously told the outlet after the couple’s London reunion that the lovebirds are "working and traveling a lot so it's been challenging.

“But they are seeing each other when they can and really love being together,” the insider said. “They are hopeful that they can keep it going and plan to visit each other as often as they can."

The two started dating earlier this year after Momoa parted ways with wife Lisa Bonet in January 2022.

