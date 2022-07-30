 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Prince Andrews daughter Princess Beatrice sparked private security row before Harry

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew, sparked a private security row within the Royal Household before the Duke of Sussex, a royal expert has claimed.

Richard Palmer, a journalist, has claimed Princess Beatrice's concerns about her own security were raised within the royal household long before Prince Harry.

Speaking on the Royal Round-Up, Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth that incidents surrounding Beatrice had sparked demands for taxpayer-funded security for even minor royals. This revelation comes nearly a week after Harry won an early victory in his court case against the Home Office.

"Prince Andrew's daughters, as far as we understand it, don't have taxpayer-funded security. They occasionally have bodyguards but they are privately funded, " the royal correspondent said.

"There was a case a while ago when Princess Beatrice was driving a car, and left the keys in the ignition when she popped into a shop. Maybe she wasn't used to being responsible for things like that at that point," Palmer explained.

He went on: "There was another case when Beatrice had her bag stolen on a beach once. I had a debate with someone in the royal household about this incident and they said to me 'This shows why they need taxpayer-funded security to protect them

"I countered that all sorts of people get mugged on a beach, and they can't get all have taxpayer-funded security with them.

"So the Home Office has to make a judgment, an assessment, about the risk, and they say it's done on a case-by-case basis."

He added: "What the Home Office doesn't want to do is open up a Pandora's Box where any high-profile wealthy person can say they want to pay for protection and they demand that the Home Office provide it."

Last Friday, a judge in London ruled that the Duke of Sussex's case can go to the High Court in London, meaning Harry will face off with the Home Office. Meghan Markle's hubby is fighting against a 2020 decision that denied his family police protection while in Britain after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals.

More From Entertainment:

Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives

Colin Farrell speaks about having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives
Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose

Christy Turlington showcases her fitness streak with jaw-dropping yoga pose
Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder

Mandy Moore reflects on unmedicated childbirth second time due to rare blood disorder
Dwayne The Rock Johnson dishes on his daughters love for Black Adam

Dwayne The Rock Johnson dishes on his daughters love for Black Adam
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered '12 days' of hell

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suffered '12 days' of hell
Jennifer Garner opens up about injectables and cosmetic surgery

Jennifer Garner opens up about injectables and cosmetic surgery
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shares after-effect of wearing regency gown: Photo

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan shares after-effect of wearing regency gown: Photo
Photos: Dua Lipa drops jaws in thigh-skimming mini skirt and matching jacket

Photos: Dua Lipa drops jaws in thigh-skimming mini skirt and matching jacket

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard's appeal

Johnny Depp won't lose anything, legal experts share their opinion on Amber Heard's appeal
Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line

Kris Jenner shares her nighttime skincare routine using Kim Kardashian’s SKKN line
Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'

Jason Momoa 'still seeing' Eiza González: 'Trying to keep it going'
Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth committed to make marriage work despite ups and downs

Latest

view all