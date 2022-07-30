Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted together at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan, her hubby Bader Shammas spotted at New York Airport: Check out

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas were recently spotted together at the JFK Airport in New York on Friday.



According to Daily Mail, the couple had been seen together for the first time after the news came in last week that the couple tied the knot in low-key ceremony this month.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the Mean Girls star looked gorgeous in an all-white denim jeans and button-down oversized shirt, while walking out of the airport with Bader behind her.

Whereas, the actress' husband looked dapper in his casual black t-shirt and blue jeans as both had their face half covered with black masks.

Lindsay Lohan with her hubby Bader Shammas

Earlier, the Freaky Friday star introduced her hubby on Instagram post and wrote, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.”

For the unversed, the couple are currently based in Dubai and try to keep their relationship away from public eye.