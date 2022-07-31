 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William 'will have to do something' about Harry after 'royal rule one' is broken

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince William will have to do something about Harry after royal rule one is broken
Prince William 'will have to do something' about Harry after 'royal rule one' is broken

Prince William will have to take crucial steps for Prince Harry's future once his memoir is out.

The book which has been pushed back until the end of the year will detail bombshell secrets from Prince Harry's royal life.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed to the Daily Beast: "Once the book is out, William will have to make a decision about what he is going to do about Harry.

"But he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book.

"The reality is that if, as a senior member of the Royal Family, you have written a tell-all book, you have broken rule number one of the Royal Family."

A publishing source earlier told The Sun: "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

"It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

"The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year."

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Jennifer Lopez surprises staff at lavish eatery in Capri, clicks picture with chefs

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report

Prince Harry ‘can no longer sell’ tell-all memoir: report
Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside

Britney Spears’ bombshell tell-all memoir delayed due to THIS reason, Deets inside
Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘opportunist of the worst kind’: report
Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard files for bankruptcy after Johnny Depp trial
Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans

Aespa's first fanmeet turns into mini-concert for fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appoint THIS luxury event planner for their wedding party
Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'

Prince Harry memoir to have royal break 'silence' rule 'if they feel they must'
Meghan Markle 'used' Prince Harry wedding for 'Hollywood return': Here's How

Meghan Markle 'used' Prince Harry wedding for 'Hollywood return': Here's How
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'burning out' royal titles ahead of memoir

Latest

view all