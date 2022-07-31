Prince William 'will have to do something' about Harry after 'royal rule one' is broken

Prince William will have to take crucial steps for Prince Harry's future once his memoir is out.

The book which has been pushed back until the end of the year will detail bombshell secrets from Prince Harry's royal life.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed to the Daily Beast: "Once the book is out, William will have to make a decision about what he is going to do about Harry.

"But he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book.

"The reality is that if, as a senior member of the Royal Family, you have written a tell-all book, you have broken rule number one of the Royal Family."



A publishing source earlier told The Sun: "The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

"It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

"The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year."