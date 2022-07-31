 
Amber Heard 'lying her whole life', therapist comes out

A Professional psychotherapist has just weighed in on Amber Heard’s alleged narcissism and accused her of having lied her entire life, up to this point.

Psychotherapist Angelica, from the YouTube channel Rise Beyond Abuse issued this claim.

She addressed Amber Heard’s public behavior and claimed, "What I have seen throughout this trial are the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder. I agree with the diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.”

"Right here, she says she will stand by her testimony until she dies. Of course, the thing with the narcissist is that they lie. What is the motto of the narcissist? Lie till you die.”

“It has been her way of life since a very early age. One of her defence mechanisms is to lie. She became what she has become because of emotional and physical abuse.”

Before concluding also alleged, “Lying is second nature for her, it is a way of life. This whole trial has been one big lie on her part. Many of us, real survivors of domestic violence agree to that.”

