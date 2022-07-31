Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding Queen’s coattails’: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of riding Queen Elizabeth’s coattails for fame and notoriety.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower issued this accusation in a recent interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

"They're burning out their royal status pretty fast now. I think they'll, in the end, have to give that up because it won't wash well.”

"They can only do so by being sensational and by doing something. They are constantly searching for new things to do. But it always comes back to the royals.”

“Whether it is flying back for the Jubilee so they might be photographed with the Queen - that went wrong.”

“Or, alternatively, it is dumping on the Royal Family in Harry's forthcoming book. But eventually, it is going to be a damp squib.”