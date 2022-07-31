 
Sunday Jul 31 2022
Prince William still jokes about his ‘tackle’ with Jill Scott

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

Prince William is seemingly not over his tackle with English footballer Jill Scott during a charity event as the Duke of Cambridge still jokes about the incident.

According to The Mirror, the 35-year-old midfielder said that the foul, warranted a yellow card, during the match turned William into the team’s one of the biggest fans.

“It stems back to about 10 years ago when we did a charity event and I slipped and side-tackled him and actually wiped him out.

“The running joke whenever he sees us is, ‘No yellow cards this tournament Jill!’.”

The 40-year-old Royal revealed a few years later that the tackle got him a scar on his leg but sent the athlete a handwritten letter, reading, “Keep up the good work.”

Jill shared on her BBC podcast Jill Scott’s Coffee Club, “That’s probably the best thing I have ever received. You know what, next time I see him I might say, ‘Can I come to Buckingham Palace?’ He’s a great guy.”

