Johnny Depp in ‘post trail glow’: $3.6 million overnight earnings shock fans

Johnny Depp makes history in the art world after becoming the ‘fasted-selling creator’ for the London gallery.

The collection, named Friends & Heroes includes four portraits of legends like Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards.

A single portrait was listed online for almost $3,973, whereas a set of four sold for $15,040.

The man of the hour told the gallery, “I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.”

He even went on to add, “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”