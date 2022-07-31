5.6-magnitude earthquake hits several parts of Balochistan

Image showing a reading on a Richter scale. — Reuters

Tremors were felt in the Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, and Kech areas of the province.

Magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.6 on the Richter scale.

Epicentre of the quake was Pasni near Gwadar.

An earthquake struck several parts of the Makran Division of Balochistan on Sunday evening, Geo News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.6 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, it measured a depth of 30 kilometres, and its epicentre was Pasni near Gwadar.

While no casualties or damage to property were immediately reported, it is worth noting that several areas of Balochistan are already grappling with monsoon floods that have caused considerable destruction in the province.



So far, more than 124 people have lost their lives, more than 6,000 houses have been completely torn down, and over 10,000 houses are partially damaged because of the rains.