Islamabad woman marries servant to set example of true love

Image showing newlyweds Nazia and her husband Sufyan. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Syed Basit Ali

In a day and age where true love is hard to find and the world is fast moving towards materialistic ideals, a woman in Islamabad has proved otherwise and has set an example for many lovebirds to follow.

The woman, Nazia, had hired Sufyan to help her with the household chores against the payment of Rs18,000 per month.

Seeing Sufyan's good manners, simplicity, and behaviour, however, she fell in love with him and offered to marry him, she told YouTuber Syed Basit Ali in March this year.

Recently, the YouTube video of the couple has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the couple for setting an example of true love.



During her interview, Nazia — who lives in the federal capital's posh Bahria Town neighbourhood — explained to the show host that she used to live alone in her house and had hired Sufyan after several people recommended him for being a reliable house help.

"Everyone praised him. He never looked at anyone in an inappropriate way," she said, adding that his "simplicity captured my heart."

She added that given her wealth and status, many men had approached her for marriage, but she fell in love with Sufyan because of his nature.

"Love doesn't see status, colour, wealth, or cast," she said.

When Nazia proposed to the man, he couldn't believe it and even "fainted" out of shock and excitement, she told the YouTuber. But once he regained consciousness, he also confessed his love to the landlady.