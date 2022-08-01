'Born Pink': BLACKPINK announces new album, world tour 2022 in new trailer

BLACKPINK's new thirty-second trailer announces timeline for their pre-release single, new album, and world tour scheduled for 2022.

YG Entertainment on July 31 released a thirty-second announcement trailer confirming BLACKPINK's massive comeback with a pre-release single before releasing a full album, BORN PINK, in September.

The trailer also hinted toward a world tour that will take place in October of this year. YG Entertainment labelled the tour as the "largest world tour for a K-Pop girl group."

The trailer also consisted of an audio teaser, giving a speck of the new album's sound. BLACKPINK recently released their track READY FOR LOVE at 'The Virtual' concert on PUBG MOBILE, giving fans to hook on a new song until they make their official comeback.

Check out their exciting announcement trailer below!







