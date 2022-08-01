Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney opens up on ‘lack of loyalty’ in Hollywood

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney revealed some harsh truths about entertainment industry in her latest interview.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy nominated actress opened up about “lack of loyalty in Hollywood” that she’d like to “change”.

“It’s built to try to make you back-stab people,” remarked the 24-year-old.

While talking about people in this industry, The White Lotus actress mentioned that she had seen people “who would not support others in the way they say they would”.

“I see how people are like, ‘We support each other’ and I’m like, ‘No. You (expletive) don’t,’” she told outlet.

When inquired if she had ever spoken about these issues to her fellow stars, The Voyeurs star explained, “It’s not a topic of conversation between them. We don’t really talk about that kind of stuff.”

Earlier, the actress also expressed her annoyance over payments, adding, she could not imagine taking a six-month break as she didn’t have income to cover her expenses.