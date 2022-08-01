 
pakistan
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Web Desk

It's politicians' fault that pushed army chief to intervene: Chaudhry Shujaat

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 01, 2022

PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat.  — Screengrab via Geo News
PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat.  — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Monday blamed politicians after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa intervened in the economic matters of the country by contacting a US official and requested the early dispersal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.

“Why was there a need for the army chief to interfere?" Shujaat questioned while addressing a press conference flanked by Tariq Bashir Cheema in the federal capital after recent political activities in the province that took a toll on the economy of Pakistan.

Last week, Gen Bajwa reached out to the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on a phone call to help Islamabad secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under an IMF loan programme, Nikkei Asia reported.


More to follow...

