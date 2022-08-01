It's politicians' fault that pushed army chief to intervene: Chaudhry Shujaat

PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Monday blamed politicians after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa intervened in the economic matters of the country by contacting a US official and requested the early dispersal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.



“Why was there a need for the army chief to interfere?" Shujaat questioned while addressing a press conference flanked by Tariq Bashir Cheema in the federal capital after recent political activities in the province that took a toll on the economy of Pakistan.

Last week, Gen Bajwa reached out to the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on a phone call to help Islamabad secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under an IMF loan programme, Nikkei Asia reported.





More to follow...

